Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Promise Nkenda murder trial: Defendants await jury verdict

PUBLISHED: 11:37 17 December 2018

Lord Promise Nkenda, who was stabbed to death in Canning Town on Valentine's Day. Picture: Facebook

Lord Promise Nkenda, who was stabbed to death in Canning Town on Valentine's Day. Picture: Facebook

Archant

The jury is out in the trial of five teenagers accused of murdering Lord Promise Nkenda, who was fatally stabbed in Canning Town in February.

Shemar Dawes, 18, of Newland Road, Hornsey, Ishaq Abdille, 18, of Field Road, Forest Gate, Ephraim Idris, 18, of Dovehouse Mead, Barking, Anton Muir, 18, of Bassetts Fields, Epping, and a juvenile who can’t be named for legal reasons, have been

on trial at the Old Bailey since November 5.

Promise was struck down by a stolen BMW in Canning Town on Valentine’s Day, before he escaped down an alley into Goldwing Close.

He was stabbed 15 times, but managed to knock on the door of a nearby house to raise the alarm. He died at the scene.

All five defendants have denied murdering the 17-year-old, said to be from North Woolwich.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

Maheraj Ahmed with Cumberland School executive Simon Elliott and headteacher Gillian Dineen. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

A coach and a car have crashed on the A1120 at Ashfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Police have found Mark Butler, 44 Picture: ARCHANT

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham football stars give Christmas cheer to children in hospital

Aryaan (centre) with his mum Himmu and Declan Rice. Picture: Avil Husband

Christmas Toy Appeal: Chamber of Commerce, Green Street traders, Forest School and Deborah Day Theatre School Trust donate

Green Street traders met in Partap Fashions with West Ham MP, Lyn Brown, to give their toys. Picture: Ken Mears

Athletics: Viewtube Runners enjoy Sikhs in the City event

Viewtube Runners at the Sikhs in the City event

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists