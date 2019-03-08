Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 March 2019

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Archant

A ‘violent’ robber who stole £1,000 from his care home has been jailed with an accomplice for 14 years.

Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May.

When they tried calling police 18-year-old Scales ripped the phone line out of the wall before grabbing a safe containing £1,012.

A month later Scales and Hicks stole a cream-coloured Vespa Piaggio from outside a house in Camden.

They headed to Barnet where they chased down and cornered a 25-year-old woman before punching her in the face.

She begged them not to take her things but the thugs grabbed her phone and bag. They left her with a bleed on the brain and fractured skull.

The pair then used her bank card to buy ice cream and soft drinks while their victim was in hospital fighting for her life.

The pair were caught when police found Hicks and Scales’s DNA on the Vespa after it was found abandoned following an attempted moped enabled mugging.

A police search at the home of an associate of Hicks’s uncovered stolen bank cards, knives, a window breaker, a samurai sword, jewellery, mobile phone sim cards, bike gloves, hooded jackets, and a black motorcycle helmet.

Det Insp Steve Brownlee said: “Scales and Hicks left a young woman fighting for her life after violently assaulting her, demonstrating the extreme lengths they were prepared to go to steal property.

“The tenacity of the police team led to these criminals being located and arrested within 72 hours of the offence being committed.

“We will stop at nothing to bring to justice criminals who rob people, and will use every legal tactic at our disposal, including tactical contact to do so.”

Scales pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years four months in prison, with an extended three year licence, for one count of robbery, possession of cannabis, three counts of fraud by false representation, handling a stolen Vespa Piaggio and the safe theft.

Hicks, 20, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years and six months for three counts of robbery, five counts of fraud by false representation and theft of the Vespa.

Both were sentenced at Harrow Crown Court last week.

Most Read

Teen who couldn’t speak English four years ago wins a place at former stage school of Adele and Amy Winehouse

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Guilty: Silvertown dealer who supplied ‘chemsex’ drugs as part of Brazilian gang

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS

Revealed: How much Newham Council wrote off in housing benefit overpayments

Newham Council wrote off £108,000 of housing benefit overpayments. Pic: PA

RMS: Scandal in repairs division deepens as shock figures reveal “abuse” of bonus scheme

Thousands of repair jobs were carried out at council homes in the borough last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Most Read

Teen who couldn’t speak English four years ago wins a place at former stage school of Adele and Amy Winehouse

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Guilty: Silvertown dealer who supplied ‘chemsex’ drugs as part of Brazilian gang

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS

Revealed: How much Newham Council wrote off in housing benefit overpayments

Newham Council wrote off £108,000 of housing benefit overpayments. Pic: PA

RMS: Scandal in repairs division deepens as shock figures reveal “abuse” of bonus scheme

Thousands of repair jobs were carried out at council homes in the borough last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Okolie wipes out Camacho to boost hopes of world title tilt

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Revealed: How much Newham Council wrote off in housing benefit overpayments

Newham Council wrote off £108,000 of housing benefit overpayments. Pic: PA

Clapton fall short to title challengers Walthamstow

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists