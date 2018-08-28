Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Jordan Douherty murder trial: Newham teenager found guilty of killing 15-year-old outside community centre

PUBLISHED: 17:34 20 December 2018

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old boy, after he was attacked and fatally stabbed outside a community centre.

The 17-year-old, from Newham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty at the Old Bailey, today, Thursday, December 20, of the murder of Jordan Douherty, following a 16th birthday party at the North Romford Community Centre, Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row, in June.

The boy died from two stab wounds, including a “catastrophic injury” to the heart.

Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, who also cannot be named, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, while William Nayya-Welly, 20, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice before the trial.

Footage of the attack was filmed and shared on Snapchat, the Old Bailey heard.

The prosecutor told the jury the 17-year-old and 16-year-old were filmed kicking and stamping on Jordan while he lay on the ground.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said: “The evidence shows that a confrontation took place in Clockhouse Lane that resulted in Jordan Douherty being pursued and chased by a large group of young males.

“These events unfolded suddenly, unexpectedly and at considerable speed.

“From this large group, a smaller young group of males then surrounded Jordan at a time when he fell to the ground.

“The members of that group proceeded to inflict punches and stamps on him.”

They will be sentenced on a date to be set next year.

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

London Pulse eager to start Super League campaign well following pre-season success

Jas Odeogberin in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

O’s winger expecting positive reaction to recent league loss

Leyton Orient midfielder James Brophy (right) is congratulated on his goal against Beaconsfield Town by Craig Clay (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists