Jordan Douherty murder trial: Newham teenager found guilty of killing 15-year-old outside community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old boy, after he was attacked and fatally stabbed outside a community centre.

The 17-year-old, from Newham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty at the Old Bailey, today, Thursday, December 20, of the murder of Jordan Douherty, following a 16th birthday party at the North Romford Community Centre, Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row, in June.

The boy died from two stab wounds, including a “catastrophic injury” to the heart.

Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, who also cannot be named, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, while William Nayya-Welly, 20, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice before the trial.

Footage of the attack was filmed and shared on Snapchat, the Old Bailey heard.

The prosecutor told the jury the 17-year-old and 16-year-old were filmed kicking and stamping on Jordan while he lay on the ground.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said: “The evidence shows that a confrontation took place in Clockhouse Lane that resulted in Jordan Douherty being pursued and chased by a large group of young males.

“These events unfolded suddenly, unexpectedly and at considerable speed.

“From this large group, a smaller young group of males then surrounded Jordan at a time when he fell to the ground.

“The members of that group proceeded to inflict punches and stamps on him.”

They will be sentenced on a date to be set next year.