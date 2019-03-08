Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC Archant

A man who died after being detained at ExCeL London has been named.

Police watchdog, The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), named him as Jason Lennon as it launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 37-year-old's death.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Lennon's family, friends and all those involved in the incident.

"We have made contact with Mr Lennon's family to explain our role and offer support."

Met Police officers were called to Cundy Road, Custom House, at 7.15am on Wednesday, July 31, after receiving calls from people reporting a fight and concern for a man in the street.

Mr Lennon, who was one of three men involved, made his way to ExCeL London where he was detained by security guards and then by the police.

An IOPC spokeswoman said: "He was handcuffed for a very short time before it became clear he was unwell.

"First aid was given to Mr Lennon and paramedics arrived shortly afterwards."

But he later died after being taken to an east London hospital.

The Met referred itself to the IOPC, which is standard in cases where a death has occurred following police contact, and IOPC investigators were sent to the area.

The watchdog decalred this morning, Monday, August 5, that an independent investigation would take place.

Mr Naseem said: "We will provide regular updates to Mr Lennon's family and the officers involved about the progress of our independent investigation."