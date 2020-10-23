Search

Jailed: East Ham drug dealer who had crack cocaine and heroin in his car

PUBLISHED: 17:44 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 23 October 2020

Jason Habibo, 26, of Lonsdale Close, East Ham, was jailed for five and a half years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 14. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A dealer has been jailed after officers found Class A drugs in the car he was driving.

Jason Habibo of Lonsdale Close, East Ham, was charged with possession with intent to supply after police uncovered cash and 23 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in the black Ford Focus in Chelmsford.

Habibo denied the charges, but later changed his plea to guilty. The 26-year-old was sentenced to five and-a-half years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 14.

Det Sgt James Pammett said: “Drugs ruin lives and cause misery to our communities and we work tirelessly to take drugs of our streets and put those selling them behind bars.

“Fortunately, due to the quality of our thorough and comprehensive investigation [Habibo] had no choice but change his plea and admit the charges.

“I hope this serves as a warning to other people selling drugs across Essex that we are watching you and we will bring you to justice.”

