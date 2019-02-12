Jailed: Blyth gets 9 years for violent robberies as his reign of terror ends against lone women

Blyth jailed nine years for robbing lone women motorists. Picture: Met Police MPS

A ‘reign of terror’ against lone women motorists has finally ended following a series of violent robberies at knifepoint in east London with the jailing of a “dangerous and cowardly” thug.

David Blyth got nine years’ and ordered to serve a further seven on licence.

The 30-year-old from Romford Road in Forest Gate pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court today to 11 violent robberies last summer in Stratford, Forest Gate and Plaistow.

He had only just got out of prison in July when the robberies began two days later. Blyth was spotted on CCTV carrying out a hold-up at Church Street in Stratford on July 22 and was arrested in September and charged, along with another 10 violent robberies.

“I was absolutely terrified he was going to kill me,” the 35-year-old woman from the Church Road robbery said. “This has really affected me emotionally and mentally.”

She was in her car with the window open when Blyth approached armed with a knife, jumped in and demanded cash and her mobile phone, then grabbed her throat and pushed her head forward before getting out running off.

A 33-year-old mum was attacked four days later at Warwick Road in Stratford when Blyth held a knife to her face while her 15-month-old toddler was in the car.

“I was petrified,” she said: “I was panicked and scared for my son’s safety.”

Blyth’s first victim was a 35-year-old woman in her car at Eastern Road in Plaistow, when he grabbed her around the mouth. She recalled: “I had sleepless nights and nightmares afterwards and always had to look over my shoulder.”

A 31-year-old woman was attacked at Warwick Road in Stratford and held in a headlock by Blythe.

She said: “I’m petrified of men now because of this. I still have flashbacks.”

The court hearing led to what detectives say has removed “a dangerous man from the streets of east London” and ended Blythe’s reign of terror.

Det Sgt Edward Rulton said after the sentencing: “This was a particularly violent series of cowardly robberies. The evidence against Blyth was overwhelming. He’s a dangerous man—the public will feel safer knowing he’s behind bars and off the streets.”

The officer was praised at today’s hearing by the judge for his “great detective work” and given a commendation from the judge.