Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

PUBLISHED: 12:36 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 04 September 2019

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

A man has been jailed for 13 years today, Wednesday, September 4, for shooting a teenager on board a Tube train as it approached Barking station.

Bienvenu Vangu, who was also given a four year extended licence period, had been found not guilty on Tuesday, September 3 of attempted murder but guilty of GBH with intent.

The Old Bailey heard how Vangu had met his teenage victim - who is from Newham but who cannot be named for legal reasons - on the platform at King's Cross station on the evening of February 20.

They "locked eyes" and a verbal altercation took place before they sat down on the train next to each other.

The court was told how the teenager then moved seats, with Vangu giving evidence that he interpreted a phone conversation the teenager was having as featuring threats against him.

After the train passed East Ham, the 16-year-old got up and stood in the doorway. Vangu followed and more words were exchanged before the teenager pulled a knife. He chased Vangu down the train with the 25-year-old then pulling a gun from his bag and shooting him.

Neena Crinnion, defending, said: "Had the train doors opened 30 seconds before they did then this offence would not have been committed."

But Her Honour Judge Molyneux ruled that Vangu had plenty of opportunities to avoid a confrontation with the teenager during the journey.

Amjad Malik QC, prosecuting, said it was "fortunate" the teenager - who did not give evidence in the trial - survived.

He added: "The prosecution are not aware of what caused the initial confrontation with [the teenager]."

The court heard how Vangu had a string of offences dating back to when he was 14, including receiving a six year prison sentence in 2011 for an axe attack outside Haringey Magistrates' Court in what was described as a "large number of young men coming together".

But no offences had been committed since his release in 2014 until the shooting.

Vangu, of Mariner House, High Street, Southend, looked up at the public gallery as he was led away.

