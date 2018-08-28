Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Jailed: East Ham man who pointed BB gun at rail staff

PUBLISHED: 12:33 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 18 January 2019

Mohammed Maow. Picture: BTP

Mohammed Maow. Picture: BTP

BTP

An East Ham man who pointed a BB gun at rail staff who refused to let him travel without a ticket has been jailed for 15 months.

Mohammed Maow was caught on CCTV holding the gun at Basildon station. Picture: BTPMohammed Maow was caught on CCTV holding the gun at Basildon station. Picture: BTP

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how Mohammed Maow, of St George’s Court in Melford Road, had pulled the weapon from his waistband and pointed it at Basildon station staff after they stopped him from boarding a train in April last year.

The 24-year-old was caught the following month after being recognised on CCTV when he called a help desk at Laindon station.

Maow had the BB gun in his bag on the day he was arrested and had been seen with it at Laindon station on another occasion, though did not threaten anyone with it.

The court also heard how on April 28, he broke into a restricted area of West Ham station and stole a staff iPad.

Maow admitted two counts of possessing an imitation firearm, one count of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and one count of burglary, and was sentenced this week.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

The first box opened contained three cats. Picture: Celia Hammond Trust

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

The first box opened contained three cats. Picture: Celia Hammond Trust

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Abassi hopes to make more progress towards Paralympic dream

Newham's Asif Gul Abassi (left) with a fellow athlete (pic: Asif Gul Abassi)

Team News: Ebbsfleet United vs Leyton Orient

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jailed: East Ham man who pointed BB gun at rail staff

Mohammed Maow. Picture: BTP

Sentenced: East Ham man who took part in homophobic ‘acid attack’ in Dalston

Turgut Adakan was given a suspended jail sentence. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists