Jailed: East Ham man who pointed BB gun at rail staff

Mohammed Maow. Picture: BTP BTP

An East Ham man who pointed a BB gun at rail staff who refused to let him travel without a ticket has been jailed for 15 months.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how Mohammed Maow, of St George’s Court in Melford Road, had pulled the weapon from his waistband and pointed it at Basildon station staff after they stopped him from boarding a train in April last year.

The 24-year-old was caught the following month after being recognised on CCTV when he called a help desk at Laindon station.

Maow had the BB gun in his bag on the day he was arrested and had been seen with it at Laindon station on another occasion, though did not threaten anyone with it.

The court also heard how on April 28, he broke into a restricted area of West Ham station and stole a staff iPad.

Maow admitted two counts of possessing an imitation firearm, one count of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and one count of burglary, and was sentenced this week.