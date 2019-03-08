Search

Victim named in Forest Gate stabbing

PUBLISHED: 08:53 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 13 June 2019

Victim of the May 28 Warwick Street stabbing, Ismaila Ceesay. Picture via MPS.

MPS

Detectives have named Ismaila Ceesay as the victim of a fatal Forest Gate stabbing in May.

The crime scene at Warwick Road. Picture: Luke Acton.The crime scene at Warwick Road. Picture: Luke Acton.

The 33-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, May 28, on Warwick Street after a fight reportedly broke out.

Mr Ceesay was taken to hospital, but later died. A post-mortem found a stab wound to the abdomen as the cause of death.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder so far.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on the day of the attack and has been released on bail to a date in mid-June.

The next day, a 20-year-old woman was also arrested. Another 24-year-old man was arrested on June 1. Both have been bailed until late June.

The investigation is still underway and detectives have asked for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD427/28May or tweet @MetCC. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

