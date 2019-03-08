Search

Custom House deaths: Met Police refers itself to watchdog

PUBLISHED: 18:19 03 May 2019

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ayse Hussein

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ayse Hussein

Archant

The Met Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the death of Mary Jane Mustafa.

Police and forensic officers in Vandome Close where two bodies were found in a freezer. Picture: Ken MearsPolice and forensic officers in Vandome Close where two bodies were found in a freezer. Picture: Ken Mears

The 38-year-old was named today (Friday) as one of the two women whose bodies were found in a freezer in a flat in Vandome Close, Custom House, on Friday, April 26.

Mary Jane, also known as MJ, had been reported missing on May 10 last year, four days after leaving home with just £3 and her phone in her pocket. An investigation had been ongoing to trace her.

The Met's referral to the IOPC - a watchdog which oversees the police complaints system - was in accordance with agreed protocols.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: “We are now confident that one of the females found is MJ.

“As you can imagine, this is a devastating time for her family and we would ask for their privacy to be respected.

“MJ was reported missing in May 2018. As yet we don't know when she died; a post-mortem examination is ongoing.

“I would appeal for anyone who knew MJ and may have information about what happened to her and in particular her association with the address in Vandome Road where she was found to come forward.

“Did you see her just before or maybe even after she was reported missing? What was she doing? Who was she with?”

Police continue to carry out enquiries to identify the second woman found at the flat.

Post mortem examinations are underway but are likely to take several days to complete.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4205, via @MetCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

