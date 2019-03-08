Man stabbed to death in Forest Gate

Warwick Road and part of Romford Road have been cordoned off.

A man has died after being stabbed in Forest Gate.

Police have put a cordon in place near the scene of a stabbing in Warwick Road, Forest Gate.

Police were called to reports of a fight in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) on Warwick Road.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital by paramedics, but later died.

Officers are working to inform his family and a formal identification has not yet taken place.

A neighbour who didn't want to be named said that she heard a mixture of male and female voices arguing in the early hours.

Of the stabbing happening close to her home, she said: "It's just a bit scary."

Another neighbour, who has lived in the adjacent Romford Road for two years, said: "I don't feel very safe, to be honest. "I feel like I have to move to another area, because, here, it's not safe."

She added that she often hears shouting during the night but that it was louder than usual.

No arrests have been made and a post-mortem is pending.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD427/28May. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.