Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Plaistow shop's alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 23 August 2019

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Archant

A shop outside which a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink has been told to "get its house in order".

Police are appealing for help in tracing Halil Ates. Picture: Met PolicePolice are appealing for help in tracing Halil Ates. Picture: Met Police

Officers found a man with a stab wound after being called to the International Food Centre in Barking Road, Plaistow, at 11.19pm on April 27.

The 19-year-old told police he was trying to buy a drink priced at £1.40 but an argument erupted after a shop assistant charged him 60p more.

The customer was then stabbed in the abdomen with a 4cm-long salad knife before the suspect fled.

The victim's injuries were described by police as not life-changing or life-threatening.

As the police dealt with the stabbing, a relative of the victim and another staff member were seen fighting.

The stabbing triggered a manhunt with police appealing for help finding 41-year old Turkish national Halil Ates wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

You may also want to watch:

At a meeting of Newham Council's licensing sub-committee on Thursday, August 15, councillors agreed to suspend the shop's alcohol licence.

Cllr Neil Wilson, chairman of the sub-committee, said: "This was a very serious incident.

"We take any breaches of licence conditions and the licensing objectives extremely seriously and we have therefore decided to suspend the shop's licence to sell alcohol for five weeks to allow the owners to get their house in order."

He added the owners would have to improve staff training, commit to reporting any crime to the police and introduce adequate, well-maintained and properly operated CCTV.

"Most businesses in Newham are run in a compliant, responsible and safe manner and this committee is determined to make sure that all are playing by the rules," Cllr Wilson said.

Four staff members failed to co-operate with officers after they requested access to the shop's CCTV, police documents show.

Officer seized the footage but it failed to show the attack while a second CCTV system in the shop's ceiling had been tampered with.

Police wanted the council to revoke the licence or suspend it for three months. The shop owners have 21 days to appeal before the five-week suspension begins.

Related articles

Most Read

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Most Read

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

T20: Essex Eagles tame Sussex Sharks

Daniel Lawrence of Essex gives a 'thumbs-up' to acknowledge scoring fifty runs during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Project looking at Newham’s anti-racist organisations launching for young people

A workshop at Rabbits Road Press, one of the organisations helping to run Activating Newham. The project will look at anti-racism groups working in Newham in the 1980s to explore how people in the borough experience racism now. Picture: Leyla Reynolds.

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

Zach Wallace celebrates a goal for England against Ireland (pic WSP Frank Uijlenbroek)

London Lions sign guard Allen-Jordan from Cheshire Phoenix

Dii'Jon Allen-Jordan has signed from Cheshire Phoenix (Pic: London Lions)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists