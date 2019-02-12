Search

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

PUBLISHED: 12:44 04 March 2019

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

MPS

Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to a 14-year old schoolgirl on a bus in Stratford.

The man was staring at two other girls on the top deck of the 473 bus when he saw the victim, who was wearing her school uniform at the time.

He mouthed that he wanted her phone number. She told him how old she was and told him to leave her alone.

The man then stood up and exposed himself to her.

Frightened, the girl went down to the lower part of the bus. The man then got off in West Ham Lane near the junction with Paul Street.

He is described as a black man in his 40s, around five feet and 10 inches, with a gold bottom tooth.

The crime happened shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, September 12 last year, but police have only now released the picture in a bid to identify him.

Det Sgt Eddie Coleman is leading the investigation. He said: “This was an appalling act against a young girl, who was left shaken and distressed by the attack.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in these pictures to contact police immediately.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who knows the man or has any information about him is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD4698/12SEP2018.

You can also tweet @MetCC with information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

