Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS. MPS

Police have released pictures of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both of the suspects appear to be wearing black hoodies and riding bikes. Picture: MPS. Both of the suspects appear to be wearing black hoodies and riding bikes. Picture: MPS.

The males are both wearing black hoodies in the images and appear to be riding bikes.

They are wanted after a man was left with life-threatening injuries after an attack on Friday, July 12.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called to the scene near the Ordnance Road junction on Barking Road at around 7.40pm.

One of the males wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town on Friday, July 12. Picture: MPS. One of the males wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town on Friday, July 12. Picture: MPS.

Emergency workers found the 28-year-old victim with stab wounds and took him to an east London hospital.

So far, there have been no arrests and his next of kin are aware.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD1694/12Jul, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.