Maryland man charged with Jason Diallo murder in Ilford and attempted murder in Custom House

PUBLISHED: 09:38 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 19 November 2020

Jason Diallo, 30, from Ilford was fatally shot on November 1. Picture: Met Police

Jason Diallo, 30, from Ilford was fatally shot on November 1. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Detectives investigating shootings in Ilford and Custom House have charged a Maryland man with murder and attempted murder.

Mushin Mohamed, 24, of Leytonstone Road, was charged this morning (Thursday, November 19) and will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today.

Police were called at 10.14pm on Sunday, November 1 to reports of a shooting in Balfour Road, Ilford.

Ilford man Jason Diallo, 30, died at the scene after being shot in the head.

A short time later, at 10.33pm, police were called to reports of a shooting on Garvary Road, Custom House

A man was taken to hospital with injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening.

