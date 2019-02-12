Video

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot. Archant

Police have today put up a £10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a gunman who shot two 16-year-old boys in Plaistow.

One of the victims was shot in the back and the other in the leg when the gunman opened fire in a chicken shop in Terrace Road, on December 29, 2017.

The suspect wore a mask and Puma branded tracksuit bottoms and used a swan-off shotgun.

Footage obtained by the Recorder shows a group of young men sitting in the shop and laughing and joking before two males, who are standing, spot the gunman arriving and dive for cover behind the shop counter.

Within seconds some of the other males also ran for their life by jumping over the counter shortly before the gunman walks into the shop and shoots the two victims.

The victims luckily survived their injuries.

Officers from the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command who are investigating have put up the five-figure reward that expires on January 30 next year.

Det Con David Sherwood, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although this attack happened in 2017, we know that someone out there will have information about this shooting which could have killed two young people.

“Although there were not graver consequences on this occasion, the fact remains that a firearm was discharged and seriously injured two teenagers.

“We are still to determine the circumstances which led to the boys being injured.

“At this time we believe that the victims, who have no links to gangs or criminality in any way, were mistakenly identified as gang members.

“The motive remains unclear.

“I am urging anyone who might be sitting on information that could help us solve this case to get in touch straight away.

“Even if you have the smallest detail which you think could help, call it in and let us judge whether it is relevant. Remember, you can do this 100per cent anonymously via Crimestoppers if you don’t want to give your name to police.”

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested in May last year.

One was released under investigation in June, while the other will face no further action based on the evidence currently available.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call officers at Trident Reactive on 0208 217 7382, quoting Operation Agnize or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.