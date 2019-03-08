Search

Advanced search

Hospital will not challenge judge's decision to let sick five-year-old get treatment in Italy

PUBLISHED: 10:44 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 04 October 2019

Tafida's family has won its battle in the High Court. Picture: Family handout

Tafida's family has won its battle in the High Court. Picture: Family handout

Family handout

A couple given the go-ahead to move their severely disabled daughter to an Italian hospital will not face a further legal fight after the health trust caring for her has said it will not contest the decision.

Tafida Raqeeb's parents, from Upton Park, won a High Court battle on Thursday when a judge ruled that the five-year-old could be moved to the Gaslini children's hospital in Genoa.

Solicitor Shelina Begum, 39, and construction consultant Mohammed Raqeeb, 45, hope to move Tafida to Italy in the next 10 days in the wake of Mr Justice MacDonald's decision.

Bosses at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where Tafida is being treated, said they were considering an appeal and Mr Justice MacDonald had been listed to oversee a further hearing on Friday.

But they now say they will not try to overturn the decision.

Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, said: "We followed the guidance of the General Medical Council and referred this tragic case to the Family Division of the High Court to reach an independent view about Tafida's best interests.

"The High Court weighed up clinical and ethical considerations and decided, on the balance of evidence, that life-sustaining treatment should continue.

"After careful consideration regarding the wider implications of the judgment, we have decided not to appeal.

"Our doctors and nurses will continue to provide Tafida with the best possible care as long as she continues to be our patient.

You may also want to watch:

"We will also support the family as they make alternative arrangements for Tafida's care."

He added: "This is a difficult situation for everyone involved, and we are grateful to the Judge for his guidance about what is best for Tafida in the unique and unfortunate circumstances set out in his ruling."

High Court officials said the hearing listed before Mr Justice MacDonald would not now be staged.

Specialists at the Royal London Hospital, where Tafida is receiving life-support, had opposed a move to Italy.

They said further treatment would be futile because the youngster has permanent brain damage, is in a minimally conscious state and has no chance of recovery.

Lawyers representing Tafida had asked him to rule that she could be moved to Italy.

They had taken instructions from a relative and their application was backed by Tafida's parents.

Ms Begum and Mr Raqeeb said doctors at the Gaslini would keep providing life-support treatment until Tafida was diagnosed as brain-dead.

They said Tafida, who has a British-Bangladeshi background, is from a Muslim family and Islamic law allows only God to end life.

Mr Justice MacDonald, who analysed evidence at a recent High Court trial in London, said he had decided "on a fine balance" that it was in Tafida's best interests for "life-sustaining treatment" to continue.

He said there could be no justification for stopping her parents moving her to the Italian hospital if they wanted to.

Related articles

Most Read

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Number of West Ham supporters arrested revealed by Home Office

Before a West Ham Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: Paul Harding/PA.

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Forest Gate campaigner calls for halt to grey squirrel cull

Protesters call upon The Royal Parks to end a cull of grey squirrels. Picture: Natalia Doran

Most Read

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Number of West Ham supporters arrested revealed by Home Office

Before a West Ham Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: Paul Harding/PA.

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Forest Gate campaigner calls for halt to grey squirrel cull

Protesters call upon The Royal Parks to end a cull of grey squirrels. Picture: Natalia Doran

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s look to build on Vale draw at Northampton

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Hospital will not challenge judge’s decision to let sick five-year-old get treatment in Italy

Tafida's family has won its battle in the High Court. Picture: Family handout

Celebrations after 20 Stratford businesses sign up to become havens for youngsters in danger of violence

About 100 people attended the launch at the Stratford Centre. Picture: Jon King

Hockey: GB 3 India 1

Great Britain's Sarah Robertson fires goalwards against India (pic GB Hockey)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan inviting citizens across the capital to apply for 55,000 free trees

Thousands of trees will be planted across London. Picture: PA/ Chris Ison.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists