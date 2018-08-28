Search

Appeal to find wanted man with links to east London

PUBLISHED: 17:30 15 January 2019

Do you know where Edward Diorgu is? Pic: Essex Police

Do you know where Edward Diorgu is? Pic: Essex Police

Detectives are appealing for information in their hunt to find a wanted man with links to east London.

Essex Police are looking for Edward Diorgu who failed to appear in court.

The 23-year-old is known by the nickname Chuks and also has links to Harlow.

He is just over 6ft tall and has a scar on his jaw.

Anyone with information should call Harlow police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

