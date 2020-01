Police appeal after gun fired in Canning Town

Police say a gun was fired in Prince Regent Lane on Wednesday night, January 22. Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a gun was fired in Canning Town.

They say a firearm was discharged in Prince Regent Lane just before 11pm on Wednesday, January 22.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who saw or heard anything, or has footage of the incident, is asked to call 101 and quote reference CAD8320/22Jan.