East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS. Google/MPS

An East Ham man has been jailed for 24 years for his part in a Tower Hamlets stabbing.

These four men have been jailed for the attack. Clockwise from top left: Mohammed Habib Ali, Alomgir Shahriyar, Alomgir Shahriyar and Shakeel Chowdhury. Picture: MPS. These four men have been jailed for the attack. Clockwise from top left: Mohammed Habib Ali, Alomgir Shahriyar, Alomgir Shahriyar and Shakeel Chowdhury. Picture: MPS.

A total of 70 years' jail time was handed out between four men for the stabbing, which followed a drug-related feud.

On the day of the crime, June 1, 2018, 19-year-old Sallah Ali from Bigland Street was stopped and searched by police and accused the victim of setting him up.

Afterwards, Ali called two of his co-attackers. At around half five he called the victim, accusing him of being a snitch and asked to meet him.

Half an hour later, the pair met only to have the three other men emerge.

In seconds he was stabbed numerous times and collapsed in the street. Emergency services were called and he was rushed to hospital.

The four suspects fled the scene in a mini-cab. They later called the victim's family.

One of the attackers, Mohammed Habib Ali of Shadwell Gardens, admitted that they attacked the victim. Others in the group threatened the family not to speak to the police.

All the suspects were later arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Megan Bushell of the Central East Command Unit said: "This was a shocking attack in the middle of a busy street in broad daylight.

"The victim received multiple stab wounds and, according to the surgeon who operated on him, if he had arrived at hospital seconds later he would have died. He has received injuries that will stay with him for life, leaving him no longer able to walk.

"Violence has no place on our streets - I hope these convictions send a strong message that it will not be tolerated and those responsible will be arrested and put before the courts."

Three of the men were convicted of attempted murder.

Alomgir Shahriyar, 23, of Compton Avenue in East Ham, was jailed for 24 years plus 4 years on extended license.

Mohammed Habib Ali is 23 and from Shadwell Gardens, Shadwell. He was jailed for 23 and a half years imprisonment plus 4 years on extended license.

Shakeel Chowdhury, 22, of Jeremiah Road, E14 was jailed for 22 years plus 3 years on extended license.

Sallah Uddin Ali, 19 of Bigland Street, Shadwell, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm for his part in the attack and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a young offenders institute.