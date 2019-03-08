Snooker club fatal shooting victim named by police

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

The victim of a fatal shooting has been named by police as Grineo Daka.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives have made two more arrests after the 27-year-old from Stratford died at the scene of a shooting outside the Phoenix Club in Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow, shortly before 3am on Sunday, July 7.

The cause of death was given as a single gunshot following a post-mortem examination at Walthamstow mortuary on Tuesday, July 9. His next of kin have been informed.

DCI Mark Wrigley said: "We understand the victim and two other men had gone to the snooker club.

"The victim was then involved in an altercation with another group and a number of shots were fired.

"Now a man has lost his life, two others are injured and we need the community to support us and help bring those responsible to justice."

Five men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the police investigation.

A 29-year-old-man was arrested today (July 15) on suspicion of murder in Park Royal, Wembley.

A 27-year-old-woman was arrested at the same time and place on suspicion of assisting an offender.

You may also want to watch:

A 26-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of murder on the day of the shooting and has been released under investigation.

A 21-year-old-man arrested on July 7 was released with no further action.

A 33-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of murder at Heathrow Airport on July 7, has now been bailed to return to a police station in early August.

A 34-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, July 10. He has since been bailed to return on a date in early August.

DCI Wrigley said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in or near the Phoenix Club to pick up the phone and call police now.

"Anyone with information about this brutal crime can contact the incident room, where detectives are ready to support you and take your call."

Anyone with information can contact detectives at the incident room on 0208 345 3715 or via 101. You can also contact via Twitter at @MetCC, please quote CAD 1438/07JUL.

If you do not want to give your name you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Additionally if there are any young people who either have information about violence they can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.