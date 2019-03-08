Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS Archant

The police have released CCTV images of four people they want to speak to in connection with a fatal shooting.

Do you recognise this man? If so, detectives would like to speak to you. Picture: MPS Do you recognise this man? If so, detectives would like to speak to you. Picture: MPS

Grineo Daka from Stratford was gunned down at the Phoenix Snooker Club in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, just before 3am on Sunday, July 7.

Police and firearms officers attended, finding Grineo suffering from a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley said: "We need to urgently speak to the people pictured in the images as they may well hold significant information in relation to the death.

"If you are one of the people in these images, or if you recognise them, please come forward."

Polcie want to speak to this man and three others in connection with the fatal shooting. Picture: MPS Polcie want to speak to this man and three others in connection with the fatal shooting. Picture: MPS

Grineo and two other men went to the club where the 27-year old got into a fight with another group before shots were fired, according to police.

A post-mortem examination at Walthamstow mortuary gave the cause of death as a single gunshot.

Det Ch Insp Wrigley said: "A man has lost his life, while two others were injured. We need the community to support us and help bring those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information can contact detectives on 020 8345 3715 or via 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Picture: MPS Anyone with information can contact detectives on 020 8345 3715 or via 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Picture: MPS

"I would appeal to anyone who was in or near the Phoenix Club to pick up the phone and call police now.

"Anyone with information about this brutal crime can contact the incident room where detectives are ready to support you and take your call."

Detectives have made a number of arrests including a 26-year-old-man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 21-year-old-man also arrested on July 7. Both were released with no further action.

A 33-year-old-man arrested on suspicion of murder at Heathrow Airport on July 7 has been released under investigation.

Anyone who doesn't want to speak with police can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Picture: MPS Anyone who doesn't want to speak with police can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Picture: MPS

A 34-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old-woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have both been released under investigation.

A 30-year old man was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent on July 16.

Call 020 8345 3715 or 101 or contact police on Twitter @MetCC. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people with information about violence can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information without giving their name.