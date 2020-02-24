Detectives reissue images of people they want to speak to after fatal shooting of Stratford man

Detectives want to speak to these three people in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Picture: MPS Archant

Detectives investigating a fatal shooting have reissued three images of people they want to speak to.

Barbershop worker Grineo Daka, from Stratford, was fatally shot at the Phoenix Snooker Club in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, shortly before 3am on July 7 last year.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley said: "While this investigation has made significant progress and one person is awaiting trial for murder, I am still keen to speak to the three people shown in these images.

"I believe they could hold significant information."

Grineo, who worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road, Manor Park, went with two other men to the club. The 27-year old got involved in a disagreement with another group before shots were fired. Police, including firearms officers, rushed to the club and found Grineo suffering from a gunshot injury.

Despite the efforts of officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin were informed.

A post-mortem examination at Walthamstow mortuary on July 9 and gave the cause of death as a single gunshot.

Det Ch Insp Wrigley said: "If you are one of the people in these images, or if you recognise them, please come forward and speak to my team. A man has lost his life, while two others were injured. We need the community to support us and help bring those responsible to justice.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in or near the Phoenix Club to pick up the phone and call police now. Anyone with information can contact the incident room, where detectives are ready to support you and take your call."

Anyone with information can contact detectives at the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or via 101. You can also contact police via Twitter at @MetCC, please quote Cad 1438/07Jul.

If you do not wish to speak with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org

The same images were first circulated in September 2019.

Liridon Saliuka, 29, of no fixed address, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and GBH with intent but his case was closed following his death on January 2. Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Edison Brahimi, 29, of Camden Road, Islington, was also charged with murder and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on June 1.