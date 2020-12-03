Girl, 11, grabbed by man as she walked to school

The girls were walking along Woolwich Manor Way when a man grabbed one of them. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are appealing after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by a man as she walked to school.

The youngster and a friend, also 11, were walking along Woolwich Manor Way, Beckton, when they were approached by a man who was drinking from what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol.

He grabbed the arm of one of the girls and attempted to drag her away, but her friend refused to let go of her and pulled her free. Both girls then ran away.

Neither girl was hurt but both were left shaken by the incident, which took place at around 8.10am on Thursday, November 19.

PC Harry Albon said: “At the time the girls were approached there were a number of young people on their way to school who may have seen the victims struggling to get away from the suspect. It is important that those people make themselves known to police and share what they saw.”

The man is described as black, aged around 30, and 6ft tall of medium/chubby build with short dark hair and a navy blue knitted hat.

He was wearing a dark grey coat, with black jogging bottoms, black T-shirt and possibly a navy blue gilet.

Anyone who can identify the man or who saw what happened is asked to contact 101 quoting 2606/19NOV or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.