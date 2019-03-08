Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Inquests open into deaths of three men killed within weeks of each other

PUBLISHED: 12:33 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 09 August 2019

Walthamstow Coroners Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Walthamstow Coroners Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Three separate inquests have opened into the deaths of three men killed within six weeks of each other.

Ismaila Ceesay. Picture: Awa CeesayIsmaila Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

The first inquest to be opened at East London Coroner's Court on Friday, August 9 was of Beckton construction worker, Giedrius Juskauskas, who was fatally stabbed in Stratford.

The 42-year old was found in Whalebone Lane next to Stratford Park on June 17.

He was stabbed 25 times to the neck and chest with police using his finger prints to identify him, the court heard.

He was pronounced dead just after 1am. A post mortem gave the cause as stab wounds.

Grineo Daka owned Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road. Picture: Jon KingGrineo Daka owned Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road. Picture: Jon King

Mantas Kvedaras, 25, was charged with murder and Asta Juskauskiene, 34, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder on June 20. Their Old Bailey trial is due to start on December 2.

Opening the inquest, senior coroner, Nadia Persaud, said: "I'm satisfied his death occurred in circumstances which require an inquest."

A second, separate inquest was opened into the death of Ismaila Ceesay from Chadwell Heath who died on May 28 after police were called to a brawl in Warwick Road and found him stabbed twice.

You may also want to watch:

Police arrested the unemployed 33-year old in the ambulance on the way to the hospital where Mr Ceesay was treated for two stab wounds to his right side which resulted in "massive" blood loss, the court heard.

Officers identified the victim using a custody image. A post mortem concluded he died of a stab wound to the abdomen.

A 46-year old man and 20-year old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

The third, separate inquest opened into the death of Grineo Daka of Morton Road, West Ham, who was gunned down at the Phoenix Club in Ley Bridge Road, Leyton, on July 7.

The 27-year old - who ran Celebrity Barbers in Manor Park - was leaving the snooker club carrying a holdall before being shot in the chest.

The court heard paramedics were just moving him into a position where they could treat him when he died.

The cause of death was a gun shot wound to the chest.

Liridon Saliuka, 29, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and GBH with intent on July 16. His trial is due to start on January 6 at the Old Bailey.

All three inquests were adjourned until after the police investigations or trials.

Most Read

Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC

Newham Council must pay thousands to residents for failing to deal with complaints properly

Newham Council has been ordered to pay residents thousands of pounds by the Local Government Ombudsman. Picture: Ken Mears

Sadiq Khan urged to rethink £1bn Silvertown Tunnel project

A CGI of the Silvertown Tunnel from the Silvertown side. Picture: TfL

Plaistow school to trial four and a half day week

The Cumberland School headteacher Gillian Dineen. Picture: Tom Barnes

Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer

Most Read

Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC

Newham Council must pay thousands to residents for failing to deal with complaints properly

Newham Council has been ordered to pay residents thousands of pounds by the Local Government Ombudsman. Picture: Ken Mears

Sadiq Khan urged to rethink £1bn Silvertown Tunnel project

A CGI of the Silvertown Tunnel from the Silvertown side. Picture: TfL

Plaistow school to trial four and a half day week

The Cumberland School headteacher Gillian Dineen. Picture: Tom Barnes

Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer

Latest from the Newham Recorder

ELF Podcast: West Ham start with champions; Orient face Sol; Daggers travel to Yorkshire

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Inquests open into deaths of three men killed within weeks of each other

Walthamstow Coroners Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Industrial action could be stepped up by Thames Barrier staff in pay dispute

Staff at the Thames Barrier are involved in a dispute over pay. Picture: Ken Mears

From football to finance: Teenager named apprentice of the year

Vassi Mladenova. Picture: KBA

Youngbloods duo get GB call-ups

Sultan Adewale in action (pic Caroline Charles)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists