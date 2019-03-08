Inquests open into deaths of three men killed within weeks of each other

Three separate inquests have opened into the deaths of three men killed within six weeks of each other.

The first inquest to be opened at East London Coroner's Court on Friday, August 9 was of Beckton construction worker, Giedrius Juskauskas, who was fatally stabbed in Stratford.

The 42-year old was found in Whalebone Lane next to Stratford Park on June 17.

He was stabbed 25 times to the neck and chest with police using his finger prints to identify him, the court heard.

He was pronounced dead just after 1am. A post mortem gave the cause as stab wounds.

Mantas Kvedaras, 25, was charged with murder and Asta Juskauskiene, 34, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder on June 20. Their Old Bailey trial is due to start on December 2.

Opening the inquest, senior coroner, Nadia Persaud, said: "I'm satisfied his death occurred in circumstances which require an inquest."

A second, separate inquest was opened into the death of Ismaila Ceesay from Chadwell Heath who died on May 28 after police were called to a brawl in Warwick Road and found him stabbed twice.

Police arrested the unemployed 33-year old in the ambulance on the way to the hospital where Mr Ceesay was treated for two stab wounds to his right side which resulted in "massive" blood loss, the court heard.

Officers identified the victim using a custody image. A post mortem concluded he died of a stab wound to the abdomen.

A 46-year old man and 20-year old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

The third, separate inquest opened into the death of Grineo Daka of Morton Road, West Ham, who was gunned down at the Phoenix Club in Ley Bridge Road, Leyton, on July 7.

The 27-year old - who ran Celebrity Barbers in Manor Park - was leaving the snooker club carrying a holdall before being shot in the chest.

The court heard paramedics were just moving him into a position where they could treat him when he died.

The cause of death was a gun shot wound to the chest.

Liridon Saliuka, 29, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and GBH with intent on July 16. His trial is due to start on January 6 at the Old Bailey.

All three inquests were adjourned until after the police investigations or trials.