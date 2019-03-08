Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each.

Two men who were part of a gang that created videos to taunt rival groups have been jailed for a total of 26 years.

The shotgun which was found in the car. Picture: Met Police The shotgun which was found in the car. Picture: Met Police

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how Kevin Tshoma, of no fixed address and Hafedh Rashid, of Paragon Close, Canning Town, were spotted by police acting suspiciously around a car parked in Britannia Court, on Barking's Harts Lane estate, in May last year.

Rachid, 22, was seen walking into the courtyard where he opened the door of the VW Golf, which was owned by 27-year-old Tshoma, and picked up a bag before walking towards an underground car park.

At the same time, a 16-year-old boy - who can't be named for legal reasons and will be sentenced at a later date - was seen standing around for a long period of time. Officers believe he was keeping lookout.

The three then stayed together in the underground car park until Tshoma entered a home in Britannia Court, later emerging with a black bag and a baseball bat. The trio then returned to the VW Golf before driving off together in a different car.

The machete. Picture: Met Police The machete. Picture: Met Police

It was at this point officers entered the car that had been left behind.

They found the bag Rachid had been seen with earlier that day, containing a loaded shotgun, cartridges, a revolver and four bullets.

Also in the car was a pair of disposable gloves and a machete, which had fingerprints of the teenager on it.

The car the group had driven off in was stopped on the A13 later that day, with all three arrested and taken into custody.

Tshoma's car, showing the bag containing weapons and ammunition. Picture: Met Police Tshoma's car, showing the bag containing weapons and ammunition. Picture: Met Police

A search of that vehicle found a number of mobile phones, disposable gloves with gunshot residue on them, two walkie talkies, a baseball bat and a balaclava.

Tshoma, Rashid and the 16-year-old were all found guilty of possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded revolver and a loaded shotgun with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon following a five week trial.

Tshoma and Rachid were jailed for 13 years each on Friday.

Det Con Jim Emery said: "These men played an integral part in inciting violence and raising tensions between numerous gangs operating in east London.

The revolver which was found in the car. Picture: Met Police The revolver which was found in the car. Picture: Met Police

"Our investigation revealed the defendants featuring in a number of threatening videos and were clearly in possession of a large amount of weapons and ammunition.

"Tackling this type of gang violence in Beckton has been a priority for our team over the past year and the community will certainly be a safer place with these dangerous individuals behind bars.

"I hope today's sentencing acts as a stark reminder to those involved in this type of criminality and highlights our commitment to tackling gang culture and its associated violence in London."