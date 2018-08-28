Search

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

PUBLISHED: 16:52 04 February 2019

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Archant

Shocking CCTV footage of the moment a teenager was run over before being stabbed to death has been released by police.

Police released the video of Lord Promise Nkenda, known as Promise, on the same day his five teenage killers were sentenced to a total of 83 years behind bars.

Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shemar Dawes, both 18 and of Forest Gate, were sentenced to 18 years in a young offenders’ institution or prison, while Anton Muir, 18 and of Forest Gate, was sentenced to 17 years.

Ephraim Idris, 18 and from Barking, was sentenced to 16 years while a 15-year-old boy from Forest Gate, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 14 years.

All had been convicted of murder in December following a trial.

The judge ordered that time each of them were remanded in custody be deducted from their sentences.

The Old Bailey heard how the five used a stolen car as a weapon to knock down Promise, who was walking with friends in Canning Town on February 14 last year.

He managed to scramble away and run down Butchers Road, but was pursued by four of the five teenagers and stabbed repeatedly. He was pronounced dead in Goldwing Close shortly after 8.30pm.

The police investigation found that the BMW used by the killers was stolen from a woman in Fairland Road, Stratford, at around 6pm that evening. It was later found crashed in Victoria Dock Road.

Evidence linking the gang to Promise’s death was found in the boot of the car, while a knife and a pair of latex gloves were discovered behind a telephone junction box in Canning Town.

Det Chief Insp Dave Whellams, who led the investigation, said that the group were “ruthless in their determination to kill Promise”.

He said: “Promise had his whole life ahead of him and wanted to pursue a career in the music industry. He stood no chance against the onslaught this group inflicted on him.

“The ages and determination of those involved - a boy who was 14 at the time of the attack and a group of other teenagers - is chilling.

“The calculated nature of this attack where criminality like carjacking was just a means to an end is also disturbing and I can only hope that today’s sentences serve as some comfort to Promise’s family.”

Promise’s brother Patrick spoke out about his younger sibling’s death, saying: “We never have got to say goodbye to him, we never got to tell him how much we loved and cared for him.

“Since the death of Promise, we have all become shadows of my former selves, we are devastated. We feel empty and numb, but most of all incredibly sad.

“A part of us all died with him, alone on that east London street.”

He added: “These boys need to learn that killing one another is not the way, this should not be part of everyday life, seeing a young person stabbed on the news should be the exception, not the norm.

“An example should be made of anyone that carries a knife and anyone who hangs around with those that do to make it clear this is not the way to live, this is not what being a man is about.”

