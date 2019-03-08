Search

Custom House deaths: Crowdfunding page launched to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

PUBLISHED: 12:19 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 06 May 2019

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help pay for the funeral of a mother whose body was found in a freezer in a flat in Custom House.

Last Friday police confirmed that 38-year-old Mary Jane Mustafa was one of the two women whose bodies were discovered at the address in Vadome Close on April 26.

The second woman has yet to be indentified.

Mary, a mother-of-two who was known as MJ, was last seen almost exactly a year ago, having left her home to go to the shops with just £3 and her mobile phone.

Since her disappearance on May 6 last year, relatives including her cousin Ayse Hussein had made repeated appeals for information in a bid to find her.

In just two days the page, which Ayse set up, has received £6,865 in donations towards its £10,000 target.

Paying tribute to Mary, Ayse told the Recorder: “We want the best send off that she deserves no matter what it costs.

“I want to thank everyone for giving money we are really grateful for everyone and there have been so many anonymous donors too.

“Mary is loved all over the world as we have had also had money sent from Spain, Cyprus and Australia.”

To make a donation visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ayse-hussein-1.

