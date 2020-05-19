Custom House stabbing: Fourth person charged with murder of David Gomoh to face court

Marketing graduate David Gomoh, 24, was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of NHS worker David Gomoh in Custom House.

David Ture, 18, of no fixed address, will appear in custody at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (May 19), charged with murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent toward an unknown male.

He was arrested yesterday (May 18) and later charged.

Mr Gomoh, 24, was allegedly chased and stabbed multiple times after he left his house in Freemasons Road on April 26.

Three other people have been charged in relation to his death.

Vagnei Colubali, 22, of Kendal Way in Cambridge, appeared via videolink for a brief hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with murder.

He is also charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, toward an unknown male, and threatening another with a knife or bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, May 20.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy from Telford, Shropshire, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link on May 6 charged with murder.

They are also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with another alleged incident shortly before Mr Gomoh’s death.