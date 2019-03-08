Search

Teenager shot dead 'after being asked where he was from', court hears

PUBLISHED: 12:53 13 May 2019

Abdul Mayanja (Picture: Metropolitan Police)

Metropolitan Police

A teenager was killed with a shotgun after being asked: "What ends you from?", a court has heard.

Abdul Mayanja, 19, was shot as he sat on a wall with a female friend in Maryland on the evening of August 25, 2017, and died from a single wound to the chest.

The Old Bailey heard today (Monday) how he was approached in Well Street by two young men, one of whom was carrying a shotgun.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said: "Abdul was asked, 'what ends you from?' or 'where you from?'.

"Without waiting for an answer, Abdul was shot.

"The gunmen returned to a dark vehicle, which drove off."

The court heard a grey Nissan Qashqai, which was allegedly used in the shooting, was found burning in the early hours of the following morning in Jade Close, Canning Town.

Four men are standing trial accused of murdering Mr Mayanja, a former member of the RAF air cadets who lived in Plaistow.

Alex Simos, 20, from Manor Park, his cousin Marvin Simos, 22, from North Woolwich, Sean Obazee, 25, from Plaistow, and Braeden Henry, 24, from Silvertown, all deny the charge.

Kieron Aransibia, 24, from Beckton, and Jade Thrower, 23, from Manor Park, deny perverting the course of justice.

Mr Orchard said: "The prosecution case is that the first four defendants were involved in the shooting in Well Street.

"The four of them were in the Qashqai, from which the gunman and one other had emerged and then returned to.

"Each of the four played a key role in the shooting, either as gunman, back-up or driver.

"The role of the fifth and sixth defendants was to assist afterwards by purchasing and supplying petrol from a local garage, to enable the 'burning' of the Nissan Qashqai to destroy potential evidence.

"The motive for the shooting may become clearer as the case develops.

"It appears Abdul Mayanja was an easy target. He was shot and left to die."

The trial continues.

