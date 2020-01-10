Search

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 09:47 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 10 January 2020

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing.

Police rushed to Forest Lane, Forest Gate, after being called at 11.53pm on Thursday, January 9.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The victims, aged 19 and 23, were taken to hospital with multiple injuries by paramedics. They are both in a critical but stable condition.

"The arrested teenager, a 17-year-old male, remains in police custody."

A Section 60 stop and search order has been authorised for Newham, between half past midnight last night and 10am this morning.

The roads around Forest Gate railway station were partially closed as initial enquiries took place. All scenes have now been reopened.

Anyone with information is urged to police on 101, quoting CAD8578/09JAN, or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

If there are any young people who either have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.

