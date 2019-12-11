Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

Police are hunting for a Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to turn up to court and was convicted in his absence.

Lekan Awosika has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police Lekan Awosika has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Pedro Noba, of Green Street, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine last month.

And now officers have released the 18-year-old's picture in a bid to track him down after his accomplice, 29-year-old Lekan Awosika, was jailed for three years and three months after admitting the same offences.

Awosika, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, December 6, He was arrested alongside Noba in April after being found in the home of 45-year-old Donna Thomas.

Officers searched her home in Fox Crescent, Chelmsford after seeing her sell drugs, with Awosika found in a bedroom and Noba fleeing from a bathroom window before he was discovered in a neighbouring garden.

All three were arrested and drugs, drug-dealing equipment and phones were seized from the property.

Thomas received a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years, for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine when she appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court in June. She was also given a 40 day rehabilitation activity requireent and a 12 month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Chief Inspector Steve Scott-Haynes said: "Noba failed to turn up to his own trial and he was convicted in his absence.

"We continue to look for him and once he is found, he will be sent to prison."

Police believe Noba has links to Hertfordshire, London and Essex, and there is a warrant out for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Essex Police on 101.