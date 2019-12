Teenager charged with drug offences in Kent after warrant at Forest Gate property

An 18-year-old has been charged with two drug offences after a warrant was carried out in Belton Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Archant

An 18-year-old from Forest Gate will face court in January after being charged with drug offences.

Folajuwon Idowu, of Belton Road, is accused of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin to Canterbury in Kent between September 23 and December 9 this year.

He was charged after a warrant was carried out at a flat in Belton Road on Monday morning (December 9).

Idowu appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court yesterday (December 10) where he was further remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on January 13.