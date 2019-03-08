Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King Jon King

Tributes have been left close to where a teenager was found stabbed to death in Plaistow.

The 18-year-old, named locally as Santino, died after being found with stab wounds in Chadd Green on the afternoon of Monday, August 26.

Some wellwishers left bouquets of flowers, with one reading: "I love you my sunshine."

Others left candles in memory of the teenager.

Police have launched a murder investigation and no arrests have been made so far.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5133/aug26 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.