Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager
PUBLISHED: 10:43 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 28 August 2019
Jon King
Tributes have been left close to where a teenager was found stabbed to death in Plaistow.
Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King
The 18-year-old, named locally as Santino, died after being found with stab wounds in Chadd Green on the afternoon of Monday, August 26.
Some wellwishers left bouquets of flowers, with one reading: "I love you my sunshine."
Others left candles in memory of the teenager.
Police have launched a murder investigation and no arrests have been made so far.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5133/aug26 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
