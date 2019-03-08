Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

PUBLISHED: 10:43 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 28 August 2019

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Jon King

Tributes have been left close to where a teenager was found stabbed to death in Plaistow.

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

The 18-year-old, named locally as Santino, died after being found with stab wounds in Chadd Green on the afternoon of Monday, August 26.

Some wellwishers left bouquets of flowers, with one reading: "I love you my sunshine."

Others left candles in memory of the teenager.

Police have launched a murder investigation and no arrests have been made so far.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5133/aug26 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Seven family homes to be built in Forest Gate

Artist's impression of the Radlett Close development. Picture: Stockwool

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Seven family homes to be built in Forest Gate

Artist's impression of the Radlett Close development. Picture: Stockwool

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cricket: Newham end on high against Ace Avengers

Adnan Ashraf hit 132 for Newham against Ace Avengers

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Donation helps Canning Town arts hub deliver children’s programme

Entela Shanaj, field sales manager for Barratt East London, presents the cheque to Sanaz Amidi, chief executive at Rosetta Arts. Picture: Barratt London

West Ham avoid League Cup banana skin as Wilshere inspires them to victory over Newport

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists