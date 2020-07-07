Search

Chigwell man arrested after fatal stabbing of Stephen Morrisson

PUBLISHED: 17:16 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 07 July 2020

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the death of Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson.

Stephen, 30, died on Tuesday, June 23 after he was stabbed in a car park between the Robin Hood and Wakes Arms roundabouts on Epping New Road.

A warrant was executed in Chigwell this morning (Tuesday, July 7) and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is quickly gathering pace and we are making significant progress with our enquiries.

“I would like to thank everyone who has got in contact with us so far: your help has been invaluable.

“Five people have now been arrested in connection with Stephen’s death, but we are still asking anyone who has information to come forward and speak to us.

“No matter how small or insignificant you think your information is, it could be the key to bringing those responsible for Stephen’s death to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex Police major crime team through the public reporting site: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively, call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

