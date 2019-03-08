East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm

A man was stabbed to death in East Ham on Saturday night - police are treating it as murder.

Officers were called at 11.07pm to Ron Leighton Way at the junction with Wakefield Street.

They found a man, believed to be in his late-20s, suffering from stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Formal identification awaits.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD reference 9031/29June.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Any young people who have either information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org/">www.fearless.org to where they can pass on information anonymously - your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.