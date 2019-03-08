Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

PUBLISHED: 15:53 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 30 June 2019

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man was stabbed to death in East Ham on Saturday night - police are treating it as murder.

Officers were called at 11.07pm to Ron Leighton Way at the junction with Wakefield Street.

They found a man, believed to be in his late-20s, suffering from stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

His next of kin are aware.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Formal identification awaits.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD reference 9031/29June.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Any young people who have either information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org/">www.fearless.org to where they can pass on information anonymously - your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Most Read

Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse restaurant in Stratford closes

Levi Roots opened his restaurant in December 2015. Pic: Lucy Dent

Man in critical condition after North Woolwich assault

Police were called to Fernhill Street, North Woolwich in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google Maps

Fraud trial witness ‘promised protection in the UK’ in deportation threat

Indian national Sameer Shaikh is being threatened with deportation. Pic: Sameer Shaikh

Mother-of-two died after medics misdiagnosed sepsis as a muscle strain

Shahida with her husband, Mohammad, and children: Maryam, six, and three-year-old Amaan. Picture: Mohammad Rahman

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse restaurant in Stratford closes

Levi Roots opened his restaurant in December 2015. Pic: Lucy Dent

Man in critical condition after North Woolwich assault

Police were called to Fernhill Street, North Woolwich in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google Maps

Fraud trial witness ‘promised protection in the UK’ in deportation threat

Indian national Sameer Shaikh is being threatened with deportation. Pic: Sameer Shaikh

Mother-of-two died after medics misdiagnosed sepsis as a muscle strain

Shahida with her husband, Mohammad, and children: Maryam, six, and three-year-old Amaan. Picture: Mohammad Rahman

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

World’s longest guitar lesson to take place in Canning Town

The Guitar Social sessions teach visually impaired people to play the guitar. Picture: Guitar Social

Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, diabetes on holiday and elderly in the summer

CGI image of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG

Opinion: Long-term plan to tackle violent crime

City & East London Assembly member Unmesh Desai is working towards a long-term solution to tackle violent crime.

FIH Pro League: GB 1 Australia 6

Great Britain's men lost to Australia in Amsterdam (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists