Shanur Ahmed: Family pays tribute to 'caring, sharing, loving' boy

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station.

A family has paid tribute to a 'kind, caring and loving' son after his body was found near a railway station.

Police cordoned off Gallions Reach DLR and closed a road following the discovery.

Shanur Ahmed from Manor Park was pronounced dead at the scene on scrubland yards from Gallions Reach DLR station in Atlantis Avenue on March 3 after the 16-year old was reported missing.

Uncle, Asad Ahmed, speaking for the family, said: 'He was a very kind boy, always helping others. A caring, sharing, loving boy, very polite. He was a bright kid with a bright future ahead of him.

'The main thing for us now is to retrieve his body and perform religious rituals to lay him to rest. That will gve the family more comfort. It has been a very traumatic experience.' Shanur was particularly close to his dad, Sharif, with whom he would play badminton.

'He was very close to his dad. They were like friends. They shared most things between them. From his dad's point of view Shanur was a dream child,' Asad said.



Shanur was in the first year of a business course at Newham Sixth Form College after leaving Little Ilford School. He dreamed of becoming a barrister one day.

A Manchester United fan, Shanur enjoyed football with friends, playing computer games and had a keen interest in cars.

On the night he went missing, Shanur's family drove around Gallions Reach after finding out from friends where he might be.

They went past the scrubland several times, but Shanur's body was in an area which couldn't be seen easily. His body was later found with police called by paramedics at 8.38am.

A post mortem established his cause of death as a head injury.

A 17-year old boy from Canning Town was charged with murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon on Saturday, March 8.

Four other teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder - two 17-year olds and two 16-year olds - have been bailed pending further enquiries.



A 20-year-old man was released with no further action. Enquiries by homicide detectives are continuing.

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith said: 'A young teenage boy has died and his family and friends are devastated.

'They want answers and they deserve all the help the public can give them. We need anyone with information to tell us what they know.

'We want to speak to anyone in the vicinity of Gallions Reach at around 8pm on Monday.



'If you were a passing motorist using a dashcam, you may have recorded something vital. Please make contact.'

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 3985 or contact police on twitter @MetCC. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.