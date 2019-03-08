Search

Custom House deaths: Body found in flat is missing Mary Jane Mustafa

PUBLISHED: 15:57 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 03 May 2019

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Family handout

One of the bodies found in a freezer in a Custom House flat is that of missing Mary Jane Mustafa, her family have confirmed.

Police and forensic officers in Vandome Close where two bodies were found in a freezer. Picture: Ken MearsPolice and forensic officers in Vandome Close where two bodies were found in a freezer. Picture: Ken Mears

Mary Jane, 38, was last seen almost exactly a year ago, having left her home to go to the shops with just £3 and her mobile phone.

Since her disappearance on May 6 last year, relatives of the mum-of-two have made repeated appeals for information in a bid to find her.

But the former teacher's family have sadly confirmed to the Recorder that she is one of the two women whose bodies were found inside a chest freezer after police gained entry to a ground floor flat in Vandome Close on Friday, April 26.

The identity of the second woman has not yet been confirmed.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

