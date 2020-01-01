Man accused of killing East Ham businessman extradited to UK

Akhtar Javeed. Picture: West Midlands Police West Midlands Police

A man suspected of shooting dead an East Ham businessman during a warehouse raid in 2016 has failed to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tahir Zarif, who was extradited from Pakistan to Britain last week in connection with the murder of Akhtar Javeed, is being held at HMP Cardiff, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

You may also want to watch:

A short hearing before Judge Kristina Montgomery QC was told special arrangements for 29-year-old Mr Zarif's transfer to court could not be made on Monday, March 2.

Mr Zarif, from Derby, is alleged to have been involved in the fatal shooting of Akhtar Javeed in Digbeth, Birmingham.

Mr Javeed, 56, was tied up and shot at his premises in Rea Street South on February 3, 2016.

Judge Montgomery ordered Mr Zarif to appear via a prison videolink on Tuesday for the court to fix the date of a subsequent plea and trial preparation hearing.