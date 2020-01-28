Search

Advanced search

Charges against Extinction Rebellion activists arrested during London City Airport protests are dropped

PUBLISHED: 13:15 28 January 2020

Extinction Rebellion activists Ben Bont, Claudia Fisher, Senan Clifford, Phoebe Valentine and David Lambert arrive at the City of London Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Extinction Rebellion activists Ben Bont, Claudia Fisher, Senan Clifford, Phoebe Valentine and David Lambert arrive at the City of London Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Charges against five Extinction Rebellion activists accused of aggravated trespass during a protest at London City Airport have been dismissed after an "abject failure" by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Facing trial at City of London Magistrates' Court were Claudia Fisher, 57, from Brighton, Phoebe Valentine, 23, from Brighton, David Lambert, 60, from Gloucestershire, Senan Clifford, 59, also from Gloucestershire, and John Burrage, 42, from West Wales.

They were accused of gluing themselves to the concourse between London City Airport and the DLR station in October last year.

But the charges were dismissed today (Tuesday, November 28) after a police officer who was due to be a prosecution witness was not given enough notice about the date of the trial and had booked a holiday.

You may also want to watch:

Deputy district judge Vincent McDade said: "There has been an abject failure by the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure that this case has been properly managed."

He said the police officer who was to appear for the prosecution was required from the outset.

"Had the CPS acted efficiently and warned the witness as soon as possible after the case management hearing on November 7 this matter would proceed today with that witness giving live evidence," he said.

The judge said the police officer - the officer who carried out the arrests - was considered a "vital witness to establish the lawfulness or otherwise of the arrests".

He said he had "no option but to dismiss all matters against the defendants".

Most Read

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

‘Our hearts are truly broken’: Funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa takes place

The funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

‘It breaks down trust’: What a year’s worth of stop and search looks like in Newham

Police officers on patrol at Stratford station. Picture: Stephen Pond/PA Archive

Police appeal after gun fired in Canning Town

Police say a gun was fired in Prince Regent Lane on Wednesday night, January 22. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

‘Our hearts are truly broken’: Funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa takes place

The funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

‘It breaks down trust’: What a year’s worth of stop and search looks like in Newham

Police officers on patrol at Stratford station. Picture: Stephen Pond/PA Archive

Police appeal after gun fired in Canning Town

Police say a gun was fired in Prince Regent Lane on Wednesday night, January 22. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s boss says the game was quite fitting for Edinburgh stand to be named

Leyton Orient's West Stand has been renamed the Justin Edinburgh stand (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

New signing Johnson ‘hungry’ to score goals for Orient

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

O’s boss Embleton praises performance of Brophy at left-back

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Charges against Extinction Rebellion activists arrested during London City Airport protests are dropped

Extinction Rebellion activists Ben Bont, Claudia Fisher, Senan Clifford, Phoebe Valentine and David Lambert arrive at the City of London Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Newham and Tower Hamlets have some of lowest recycling rates in England

Bywater's waste recycling plant at Bromley-by-Bow. Picture: LBTH
Drive 24