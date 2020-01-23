Search

Man in hospital after West Ham stabbing

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 23 January 2020

A 26-year-old man was found with a stab wound in Eve Road, West Ham. Picture: Google

Archant

A 26-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in a residential street in West Ham.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 22) to Eve Road, where the man was found with a stab wound.

A police spokeswoman said the man was taken to hospital and his condition is not life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 with reference 6691/Jan22, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org to anonymously contact the charity Crimestoppers.

