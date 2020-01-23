Man in hospital after West Ham stabbing

A 26-year-old man was found with a stab wound in Eve Road, West Ham. Picture: Google Archant

A 26-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in a residential street in West Ham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We're at the scene of a stabbing at 7.30pm in Eve Rd #Stratford #E15. A 26yo man has been taken to hospital; we await assessment of his condition. No arrest yet. Anyone with info pls call 101 reference 6691/jan22 or contact https://t.co/6U8JZEMWRc — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) January 22, 2020

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 22) to Eve Road, where the man was found with a stab wound.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokeswoman said the man was taken to hospital and his condition is not life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 with reference 6691/Jan22, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org to anonymously contact the charity Crimestoppers.