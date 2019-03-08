Search

Inquest into death of Edson Da Costa to begin

PUBLISHED: 09:29 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 07 May 2019

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted

A month-long inquest into the death of a young father who died after being restrained by police is due to begin today.

Edir Frederico Da Costa, known as Edson, died in hospital six days after the car he was travelling in was stopped by officers in Tollgate Road, Beckton, in June 2017.

The 25-year-old, from Hackney, lost consciousness while he was being handcuffed.

A pathologist said in 2017 that Edson had bags containing crack cocaine and heroin in his throat.

The inquest, to be heard by a jury at Waltham Forest Coroners' Court, is set to last until Tuesday, June 4.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Complaints found an officer may have committed misconduct after using CS spray on him at the time of his arrest.

But the watchdog concluded last October that police were justified in stopping the Mercedes hire car.

