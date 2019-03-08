Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Edson Da Costa inquest: Swearing and threats from crowd made it hard to give first aid, claims officer

PUBLISHED: 10:22 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 16 May 2019

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted

Archant

A senior officer found it hard to give first aid to a young father who died after being detained by police because of threats posed by onlookers, a court heard.

Edir Da Costa, also known as Edson, of Wilton Way, Hackney, was stopped by police on the Woodcocks estate in Beckton on June 15, 2017.

He was pinned to the ground by four officers trying to arrest him but became unresponsive. Wraps of Class A drugs were found in his mouth.

The 25-year-old car trader died in hospital six days later.

At the inquest into his death at Walthamstow Coroner's Court the jury were shown footage of the stop in which the senior officer, referred to as G15, is heard shouting "You need to get back. Get back" to onlookers perceived to be a threat to the situation.

G15 told the court yesterday (Wednesday): "There was no point starting treatment if there's a threat to yourself. You would not be able to administer effective first aid."

John Begs QC, acting for the Met, told the court that some onlookers were shouting and swearing at the officers.

On some of the onlookers, G15 said: "They were not helping and [were] a threat to me and my colleagues."

The court heard that armed officers arrived at the scene as G15 was checking Edson for signs he was still breathing.

On the senior officer not knowing CS gas was used or restraint techniques applied by his colleagues in one of G15's accounts, Mr Begs said: "At most stages it's fair to say it was traumatic for the officers. It's inevitable officers will see and hear things differently."

The court also heard tensions in Newham were high that summer after a series of shootings and stabbings along with an acid attack in nearby Tollgate Road.

Jurors were then shown officers' body worn camera footage and a clip shot by a witness.

One officer, referred to as G21, can be heard saying "We're trained to deal with it, you're not" and "He's going to be alright".

G15 could be heard saying: "Call the ambulance."

The eyewitness, filming from a nearby property, is heard saying about Edson: "He's swallowed the food (drugs). That's what he's done."

The senior officer said he did not think Edson was choking but believed he had ingested the drugs in a bid to conceal them and needed medical attention as a result.

The 11-strong jury were then played an emergency call made by another officer, G30, who told the handler, 'He's currently breathing'.

But he added he was unsure whether Edson was faking being unconscious.

Asked about the officers' restraint techniques, one of which included giving Edson a dead leg, G15 said: "It indicates they are struggling [to gain control]."

The inquest continues.

Related articles

Most Read

Boy stabbed in Beckton hospitalised

Police and ambulance crews found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds on Tollgate Road, Beckton. Picture: Google.

Driver in hospital after bus crashes into lamppost on Barking Road

The bus crash happened in Barking Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 40, stabbed in Plaistow

The man was stabbed near the junction of Cecil Road and Plashet Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager shot dead ‘after being asked where he was from’, court hears

Abdul Mayanja (Picture: Metropolitan Police)

Hammers fans ‘sick to death’ of ‘heavy-handed stewarding’ at home games

Greg Hobbs, Paul Colborne and Stephen Cross of West Ham United fan group Hammers United. Picture: JON KING

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boy stabbed in Beckton hospitalised

Police and ambulance crews found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds on Tollgate Road, Beckton. Picture: Google.

Driver in hospital after bus crashes into lamppost on Barking Road

The bus crash happened in Barking Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 40, stabbed in Plaistow

The man was stabbed near the junction of Cecil Road and Plashet Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager shot dead ‘after being asked where he was from’, court hears

Abdul Mayanja (Picture: Metropolitan Police)

Hammers fans ‘sick to death’ of ‘heavy-handed stewarding’ at home games

Greg Hobbs, Paul Colborne and Stephen Cross of West Ham United fan group Hammers United. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Care workers in Newham to get a pay rise of almost 30%

Cllr Mas Patel tabled the motion to increase care workers pay. Picture: Heartfulness UK

Edson Da Costa inquest: Swearing and threats from crowd made it hard to give first aid, claims officer

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted

Port of London Authority buys 3.7 acre Silvertown site

Royal Primrose Wharf is in Silvertown, close to the DLR station. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists