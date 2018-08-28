Search

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

PUBLISHED: 09:29 11 January 2019

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police

A fake taxi driver who kidnapped and raped a woman who mistakenly got into his car believing he was the Uber she ordered has been jailed.

After carrying out his depraved attack Mohammed Awais, 28, of Wellstead Road, East Ham, also robbed his victim before dumping her in the street.

The victim had been our with friends in Dalston on October 20 last year when she ordered an Uber and Awais turned up in a white Toyota Auris at around 12.20am.

She got into the car but when she became suspicious because he didn’t know where he was going and voiced her concerns he locked her in and sped away to a dimly lit alleyway in East Ham where he raped her.

After the attack he robbed her of all possessions including her phone, cash and a laptop, ordered her out of his car and drove off.

His terrified victim ran away and hid in the front garden of a property before raising the alarm to two passersby who called the police.

Detectives launched an investigation and arrested a man who identified Awais as the perpetrator.

Yesterday he was jailed for nine years and four months after he admitted rape, assault by penetration, kidnap, robbery, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance at an earlier hearing.

Det Sgt Emma Matthews, who led the investigation, said: “It was established the legitimate Uber vehicle the victim had booked had been cancelled without her realising.

“Awais, who had never worked as an Uber driver, arrived at the location purely by chance and, spotting a lone female, acted as an imposter to get her into his vehicle before carrying out his despicable attack.

“His disgusting behaviour is beyond comprehension. He left the victim in fear of her life.

“She has been extraordinarily brave throughout the entire process.

“I would like to thank her for supporting our investigation, and hope that eventually, and with our continued support, she will one day be able to leave this terrible incident behind her.”

