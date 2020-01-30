Search

East Ham man, 22, charged with drug dealing in Kent

PUBLISHED: 10:09 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 30 January 2020

Cameron Johnson of Frinton Road, East Ham has appeared in court charged with supplying drugs in Kent. Picture; Google

Archant

An East Ham man has appeared in court after being charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine in north-east Kent.

Cameron Johnson, 22, of Frinton Road appeared before Medway Magistrates Court on January 24 and was remanded in custody until he appears at Canterbury Crown Court on February 24.

Mr Johnson was arrested when Kent Police and Metropolitan Police officers carried out a warrant at a house on January 23.

Police seized a mobile phone, a number of sim cards and a quantity of cocaine.

He has been charged with being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Thanet between November 2019 and January.

