Jailed: East Ham drug dealer found with cocaine during Barking car stop
PUBLISHED: 07:53 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 20 March 2020
Essex Police
An East Ham drug dealer found with cocaine on him when his car was stopped in Barking has been jailed for four years.
Besjan Mustafaj, 26, was stopped on the A124 by officers investigating six deaths which were believed to be linked to Class A drugs.
The investigation later found there was no clear, significant evidence to link those who died.
When he was stopped Mustafaj, of Ashford Road, was found to have a bag of white powder which was later tested and confirmed to be cocaine.
A number of mobile phones were also found within the cae and when officers carried out a search of an address linked to Mustafaj, they found more than £1,300 in cash and suspected Class A drugs.
He appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on March 6 where he admitted one charge of possession with intent to supply Class A Drugs and one charge of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
