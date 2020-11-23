Images of wanted men released after fatal drive-by shooting

These are the images of three men wanted in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting outside a house party.

L-R: Israar Shah, Nana Oppong and Temitope Adeyinka are wanted in connection with a drive by shooting in Essex. Picture: Crimestoppers L-R: Israar Shah, Nana Oppong and Temitope Adeyinka are wanted in connection with a drive by shooting in Essex. Picture: Crimestoppers

Three rewards have been offered for information that leads to the arrests of Nana Oppong, 40, Temitope Adeyinka, 36 – who are both from Stratford – and Israar Shah, 36, from Brentwood.

Robert Powell, 50, was shot multiple times from a car outside the party in Water Lane, Roydon, in the early hours of June 13. He died from severe injuries in hospital the next day.

Philip Breckon, eastern regional manager at charity Crimestoppers, said: “This is a shocking incident that should never happen.

“Our charity believes in safe streets and safe communities and we hope that these rewards and our appeal will help to bring about justice.”

The charity is offering the rewards of up to £5,000 for information only it receives.

It describes Mr Oppong as 5ft 6ins tall and with a “proportionate” build. He is also known as “Enz” and has links to areas in east London.

Mr Adeyinka is 5ft 8ins tall and has a medium build. He is also called “Limo” and also has links to east London, including Bow.

Mr Shah is 6ft 1ins tall and has a slim build. He also goes by the name “Slick” and has links with east London, especially Romford.

The charity says it is possible the three men may have left the country.

Mr Breckton said: “We are appealing to anybody with any information on the whereabouts of Nana Oppong, Temitope Adeyinka and Israar Shah to do the right thing and to tell our charity what you know, 100 per cent anonymously.

“What you tell us can make all the difference in keeping others safe from harm and no information is too insignificant to tell us.

“Our charity knows it can be hard to give information about somebody you know, however, it is important to remind people that assisting a person wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution.”

Computer IP addresses are not traced and nobody will know Crimestoppers was contacted. For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and calls are not traced.

Call 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org