Two boys, 17, in hospital after West Ham station stabbings

PUBLISHED: 10:31 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 07 September 2020

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

Two teenage boys are in hospital after a double stabbing at West Ham station.

The 17-year-olds were both believed to be in a stable condition after a fight inside the station around 6.50pm on Saturday, September 5.

British Transport Police said it appears that two males met as they passed each other on a stairway at the station.

After what seems to have been a row, one male suffered stab wounds and collapsed at the station.

The other male, who also had stabbing injuries, got on to a train to Abbey Road DLR Station.

Both were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and were still being treated yesterday.

Officers are asking anyone who was in or around West Ham station about the time of the incident, or at Abbey Road DLR Station shortly afterwards and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Oliver Carne said BTP officers were at both stations yesterday afternoon “speaking to passengers and asking whether they saw or know anything” about the incident.

He added: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 420 of 5/09/2020.

“Alternatively, callers can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

