CCTV appeal after doctor followed from Shadwell station to Canning Town and pushed over

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Detectives investigating a “frightening ordeal” where a doctor was followed home and pushed to the ground have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

The 37-year-old NHS worker was waiting at Shadwell DLR station at around 6.15pm on Friday, April 17 when she became aware of a man on the platform who appeared to be following her.

She boarded the train, as did the suspect, but was so concerned about his actions that she got off the train at Canning Town before quickly re-boarding in a bid to lose the man, but noticed he had mirrored her actions.

When she got off the train at Royal Victoria DLR Station, the suspect was still following. As a result, the woman asked two men she did not know to walk with her because she feared she was being followed.

The men walked with her part of the way before their journeys took them in different directions.

By that time, she had decided to call police but as she walked along Butchers Road, Canning Town, and while she was still on the phone, she was approached from behind and pushed her to the ground.

The woman was taken to hospital with cuts, bruising and injuries to her mouth, which included a broken tooth.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is believed to have left the scene, returning in the direction of Royal Victoria DLR Station.

Officers retain an open mind as to the motive for this attack, and there is nothing to suggest the victim was targeted specifically because she was a member of NHS staff and none of her property was taken.

Detective Constable Alister Kim said: “We have no reason to believe that the victim in this case was targeted specifically because she was a doctor or working for the NHS.

“However, we would urgently seek the public’s help in identifying this man. The victim was subjected to a frightening ordeal, having been followed along the transport network by this suspect who did not leave her alone, even after she sought help from members of the public and made a call to police.”

The suspect is described as a black man, aged around 20. At the time of the attack he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded top under a dark jacket and a dark cap.

The two men who walked with the women are described as a white man wearing a white puffer jacket, rucksack and black trousers, and a black man wearing a black jacket, black trousers and carrying a Sainsbury’s bag. Police are keen to insist they are being sought as witnesses and not suspects.

Det Con Kim added: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen any part of this incident, either at Shadwell DLR Station, on the DLR itself, or when the victim got off and walked to Butchers Road from Royal Victoria Station.

“Or did you perhaps see the actions of the victim as she got off and back on the train at Canning Town, followed by the suspect? In particular we are very keen to speak to the two witnesses who helped the victim on her journey home.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, reference CAD 6121/17 Apr, anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.