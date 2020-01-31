Search

Advanced search

Manor Park man among two sentenced over DLR train-surfing

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 January 2020

Pontoon Dock DLR. Picture: Ken Mears

Pontoon Dock DLR. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Two "thoughtless" men who risked their lives by trainsurfing on the Docklands Light Railway have been ordered to complete 130 hours of unpaid work each.

North London Magistrates' Court heard how Ricky Brewer, 20, and 18-year-old Owen Kelly used a GoPro to film themselves running along the top of a train and jumping between gaps as it passed between West Silvertown and Pontoon Dock stations in February 2019.

Kelly, of Selborne Avenue, Manor Park, later tried to sell the footage for £600 to a national newspaper.

You may also want to watch:

He and Brewer, of Belle Vue Road, Aldershot, Hampshire, both previously pleaded guilty to endangering the safety of a person on the railway and on Monday, January 20 were fined £120 each in addition to being handed the unpaid work requirement.

Sgt Alan Bowell called their actions "thoughtless, incredibly dangerous and frankly juvenile".

He added: "It's abundantly clear Kelly and Brewer were wilfully naïve to the extreme danger they put themselves in.

"They were thoughtless to the impact it would have on their loved ones if they died or suffered a life-changing injury. A single slip and that could've easily been the result."

Most Read

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Bid to restore historic Forest Gate pub includes plans for 68 room hotel

The plans include a 68 room hotel. Picture: Jon King

All change please! Consultation launches on Newham bus route proposals

The 262 is one of the routes that could be changed under TfL proposals. Picture: Paul Bennett

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Views on MSG Sphere pour in as deal thrashed out over jobs for Newham residents

A computer-generated image of the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford. Picture: MSG

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Bid to restore historic Forest Gate pub includes plans for 68 room hotel

The plans include a 68 room hotel. Picture: Jon King

All change please! Consultation launches on Newham bus route proposals

The 262 is one of the routes that could be changed under TfL proposals. Picture: Paul Bennett

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Views on MSG Sphere pour in as deal thrashed out over jobs for Newham residents

A computer-generated image of the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford. Picture: MSG

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O’s seal a much-needed win, and the McMahon effect

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia (left) and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

St Angela’s, St Bonaventure’s and Brampton shine at Sports Hall Athletics Competition

St Angela's topped the girls table. Picture: Newham School Sports Association

Manor Park man among two sentenced over DLR train-surfing

Pontoon Dock DLR. Picture: Ken Mears

Grime artist Kano to perform one-off Newham gig

Kano will be performing an intimate gig in Newham. Picture: Wray and Nephew

Technology centre and shipyard plan for Albert Island industrial hub

CGI of Albert Island Picture: Forbes Massie/Haworth Tompkins
Drive 24