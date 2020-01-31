Manor Park man among two sentenced over DLR train-surfing

Two "thoughtless" men who risked their lives by trainsurfing on the Docklands Light Railway have been ordered to complete 130 hours of unpaid work each.

North London Magistrates' Court heard how Ricky Brewer, 20, and 18-year-old Owen Kelly used a GoPro to film themselves running along the top of a train and jumping between gaps as it passed between West Silvertown and Pontoon Dock stations in February 2019.

Kelly, of Selborne Avenue, Manor Park, later tried to sell the footage for £600 to a national newspaper.

He and Brewer, of Belle Vue Road, Aldershot, Hampshire, both previously pleaded guilty to endangering the safety of a person on the railway and on Monday, January 20 were fined £120 each in addition to being handed the unpaid work requirement.

Sgt Alan Bowell called their actions "thoughtless, incredibly dangerous and frankly juvenile".

He added: "It's abundantly clear Kelly and Brewer were wilfully naïve to the extreme danger they put themselves in.

"They were thoughtless to the impact it would have on their loved ones if they died or suffered a life-changing injury. A single slip and that could've easily been the result."